Adam Blackstone Releases Holiday Album “Legacy Christmas” (Stream)

Award winning Musical Director Adam Blackstone has just released his second solo and and first Christmas album, “A Legacy Christmas”.

The eleven song set includes many friends and collaborators such as Andra Day, BJ The Chicago Kid, Boyz II Men, Keke Palmer, Lena Byrd Miles, and more.

The album features the first single “Christmas Kisses” featuring Keke Palmer.

“Legacy Christmas” arrives on the heels of Adam Blackstone’s acclaimed debut album, “Legacy”, released in September 2022. The project featured the fan-favorite “Round Midnight” featuring Jazmine Sullivan which went on to receive a 2023 Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional R&B Performance”.