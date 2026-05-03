Adrian Marcel Releases New Single “Run It Back” featuring Sonny B.

R&B powerhouse Adrian Marcel has officially returned to the forefront of the genre with his new single, “Run It Back.” Released via his independent imprint, the track marks a high-energy pivot for the Bay Area native, blending the classic grit of Northern California soul with a contemporary, high-stakes production.

Produced by longtime collaborator Sonny B., “Run It Back” serves as an anthem of persistence and high-level execution, leaning into a heavy, rhythmic bounce that highlights his vocal versatility.

Since his breakout success with the Platinum-certified “2AM,” Marcel has transitioned into a fully independent model, a move that has allowed him to sharpen his creative vision. “Run It Back” is a testament to his autonomy and his ability to evolve alongside the changing R&B landscape.

“Run It Back” is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.