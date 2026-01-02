Adrian Marcel, Sonny B & Chris Ramos Release “Mobbin Thicke” Album (Stream)

<a href="https://livefromthetreehouse.bandcamp.com/album/mobbin-thicke">MOBBIN THICKE by MOBBIN THICKE</a> <a href="https://livefromthetreehouse.bandcamp.com/album/mobbin-thicke">MOBBIN THICKE by MOBBIN THICKE</a>

The musical collective of Adrian Marcel, Sonny B & Chris Ramos has just released their latest high-energy studio project, Mobbin Thicke. Now available on Bandcamp, the album serves as a definitive statement for the group, blending raw, live-session energy with sophisticated production.

Mobbin Thicke captures the unique spirit of the “Treehouse” sessions—a creative sanctuary where boundaries between genres are blurred. The album showcases a diverse sonic palette, ranging from heavy, rhythmic grooves to intricate melodic arrangements, all while maintaining the spontaneous, “in-the-moment” feel.

The album features a compelling tracklist that highlights the collective’s versatility. From the hard-hitting opening riffs to the soul-infused closing sequences, the album is designed for a seamless front-to-back listening experience.

Mobbin Thicke is available for streaming and digital purchase now via Bandcamp at livefromthetreehouse.bandcamp.com/album/mobbin-thicke.