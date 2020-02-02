Ajia Channels Guy on New Single “Piece of my Love”

Ajia gets her start to 2020 with a little help from legendary group Guy on her new single “Piece of my Love”. The song samples the track of the same name from Guy, as Ajia allows her smooth and soulful voice shine over the course.

“Piece of my Love” has a mainstream appeal and manages to feel nostalgic and modern at the same time.

This is her first single since she released the EP “Touching the Surface” which we featured on the site last year. The South London based artist showcased her signature sound on the project which is a mixture of 90’s R&B and neo-soul grooves.