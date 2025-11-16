Alex Harris Shares Rendition Of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Alex Harris presents his own soulful take on the classic holiday song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”.

His rendition of the song is reminiscent of soul music legends. Harris brings new life to this classic, by applying his signature heartfelt and authentic sound.

The single is also part of his holiday album titled “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”.

He adds about his rendition of the song:

“My wish this holiday season is that we all are a bit more intentional with being present with our energy and love towards each other…What is needed now is more love felt more than we can imagine. We’re all human. I hope that when people play my interpretation of the song, ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’ it evokes a feeling of wanting to give more love and peace in our world.”

Alex Harris is known for his soulful performances and has shared the stage with music luminaries like Al Green, Aretha Franklin, and John Legend. Stay tuned for the upcoming album.