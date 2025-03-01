Alex Isley Releases New Single “Hands” (Produced by Camper)

R&B sensation Alex Isley returns with the release of her brand new single “Hands”. This is her first offering since joining Free Lunch / Warner Records.

The song was produced by Camper and allows Isley to enter a fresh yet familiar space: where R&B’s golden past meets its most captivating future. On “Hands,” Alex invites listeners into a dreamlike world of longing and deep connection. The track unfurls with raw electric guitar, its fretboard slides mimicking the intimacy of touch. She adds about the song:

“There’s so much power in a touch that’s rooted in love and affection. The memory of it can remind you how much it’s really worth. This is an ode to really being in the moment with your person.”

The song’s accompanying visual mirrors this sentiment. Set against a smoky, low-lit club, Alex’s ethereal presence contrasts with fleeting, intimate moments between lovers. As time bends between past recollections and present yearning, the clip captures the depth and sensuality that define her artistry.

Stay tuned for much more from Alex Isley in 2025.