Alex Isley Releases Visual For Latest Single “Westside”

GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Alex Isley has debuted the official music video for “Westside,” a standout track from her latest critically acclaimed album, When The City Sleeps. Released via Free Lunch Records and Warner Records, the visual marks a key promotional milestone for a project that has cemented Isley’s reputation as a premier voice in contemporary soul.

Directed by David Maxwell, the “Westside” video utilizes a cinematic, late-night aesthetic to mirror the track’s themes of intimacy and self-connection. The visual follows Isley through the streets of Los Angeles in a classic convertible, utilizing a signature blue-hued palette to emphasize the atmospheric, “pillow-soft” vocals for which she has become known.

The video release comes as When The City Sleeps continues to garner significant industry momentum. The album has earned Isley a 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Female Artist and has been hailed as one of the year’s definitive R&B releases.

To support the album’s success, Isley is scheduled to launch a headlining North American tour. The When The City Sleeps Tour kicks off on May 26 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, with subsequent stops in major markets including New York, Chicago, Toronto, and a homecoming performance in Los Angeles.

The tour marks a significant scaling up for the singer-songwriter and producer, who has built a loyal following through her self-produced debut Love/Art Memoirs and high-profile collaborations with industry heavyweights like Raphael Saadiq and Robert Glasper.

With this latest visual and an impending tour, Isley continues to prioritize “substance over spectacle,” further solidifying her trajectory within the genre following a recent featured performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.