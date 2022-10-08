Alex Vaughn Releases New EP “The Hurtbook” (Stream)

R&B singer/songwriter Alex Vaughn has released her new EP “The Hurtbook”. The project is the perfect blend of today’s R&B along with some nostalgic vibes as legendary R&B producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins handles production for three of the songs including the opening track “So Be It”. R&B producer Camper also produced two songs on this EP.

Alex Vaughn has been grinding as an independent artist for years now but recently signed a deal with LVRN/Interscope Records where she released the EP “Voice Notes”

It is amazing to see Alex getting her opportunity in this industry. We interviewed her back in 2014 and she explained her love for music then: