Alex Vaughn Releases New Single “Mirage”, Announces Signing To LVRN/Interscope

It’s always cool to see an independent artist who we were on very early take things to another level and get signed to a major label. That’s exactly what happened with exciting talent Alex Vaughn.

We were originally introduced to Alex Vaughn nearly five years ago through our friend Zeplyn Tillman of AMPD. He presented us with her single “Good Morning” and brought her to perform at the Sol Village showcase that we were hosting in NYC back in 2017.

Fast forward to 2022 and the singer has just announced that she’s singed to Interscope/LVRN to continue her career. To commemorate the occasion, she’s also shared the brand new single called “Mirage”. Vaughn shared about the signing:

“I couldn’t think of any better place for me than LVRN/Interscope. The passion they have for their art is unmatched. I cannot wait to grow with them”.

The Maryland native will join the LVRN imprint which is also home to some of the other current most popular R&B acts. Stay tuned for so much more to come.