Ali Caldwell Releases New Single “Another Lifetime”

Acclaimed R&B powerhouse Ali Caldwell has officially launched her 2026 musical campaign with the release of her latest single, “Another Lifetime.” The track serves as the cornerstone for her highly anticipated new project, EPISODE ONE, which marks a definitive shift in the singer’s creative direction.

The single, which debuted on streaming platforms following a Bandcamp-exclusive premiere on April 6, showcases Caldwell’s signature blend of technical vocal precision and emotional transparency. “Another Lifetime” explores themes of missed opportunities and romantic what-ifs, anchored by what critics are calling a “groove-driven” and “cinematic” production style.

“Another Lifetime” is the lead offering from EPISODE ONE, a project Caldwell has described as a curated storytelling experience rather than a traditional EP. Released independently through 2MaroMusic, the project highlights her growth as an independent artist, balancing the polished sound of a major-label production with the raw intimacy of her live performances.

“Another Lifetime” is currently available on all major streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.