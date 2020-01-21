Alicia Keys Announces “ALICIA” Album + Upcoming Tour

Iconic R&B singer Alicia Keys has been building towards the release of her upcoming album over the past few months. She now officially makes the announcement that her long anticipated seventh studio album “ALICIA” is set to release on March 20th, 2020.
Included on the album will be the recently released single “Underdog”. The single quickly became the most added song at radio following its release.
Additionally on “ALICIA” is previous hit single “Show Me Love” with Miguel which earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.
The singer has also made the exciting announcement that she will be heading out on a global tour to support the new album. The truly worldwide tour will be a celebration of her career to date with Keys performing hits spanning her two decades in music.
Soon, Keys will be returning to host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th, airing on CBS. She will then release her book
More Myself on March 31, via Flatiron Publishing.
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:
Friday, 5 June 2020 Ireland Dublin 3Arena
Sunday, 7 June 2020 UK Manchester Manchester
Arena
Monday, 8 June 2020 UK Birmingham Birmingham Arena
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 UK London The O2
Friday, 12 June 2020 Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis
Sunday, 14 June 2020 Germany Hamburg Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 Norway Oslo Spektrum
Friday, 19 June 2020 Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz
Arena
Saturday, 20 June 2020 Germany Munich Olympiahalle
Thursday, 25 June 2020 Czech Republic Prague O2 Arena
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 France Paris Accorhotels Arena
Saturday, 4 July 2020 Spain Madrid WiZink Center
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 Spain Barcelona Palau Sant
Jordi
Thursday, 9 July 2020 France
Bordeaux Arkéa
Arena
Saturday, 11 July 2020 Luxembourg Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Germany Cologne Lanxess Arena
Friday, 17 July 2020 Germany
Mannheim SAP Arena
Saturday, 18 July 2020 Switzerland Zurich
Hallenstadion
Monday, 20 July 2020 Poland Krakow Tauron Arena
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Atlanta, GA
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sunday, August 2, 2020
Nashville, TN
Ascend Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Baltimore, MD
MECU Pavilion
Friday, August 7, 2020
Washington, DC
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sunday, August 9, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Boston, MA
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Friday, August 14, 2020
New York, NY
Radio City Music Hall
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Detroit, MI
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 21, 2020
Cleveland, OH
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Chicago, IL
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Denver, CO
Bellco Theatre
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Seattle, WA
WAMU Theater
Monday, August 31, 2020
Vancouver, BC
Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Portland, OR
Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Friday, September 4, 2020
San Francisco, CA
The Masonic
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
Greek Theatre
Friday, September 11, 2020
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Orlando, FL
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Tampa, FL
Hard Rock Event Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Miami, FL
Hard Rock Live Arena