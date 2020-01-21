Alicia Keys Announces “ALICIA” Album + Upcoming Tour

Iconic R&B singer Alicia Keys has been building towards the release of her upcoming album over the past few months. She now officially makes the announcement that her long anticipated seventh studio album “ALICIA” is set to release on March 20th, 2020.

Included on the album will be the recently released single “Underdog”. The single quickly became the most added song at radio following its release.

Additionally on “ALICIA” is previous hit single “Show Me Love” with Miguel which earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

The singer has also made the exciting announcement that she will be heading out on a global tour to support the new album. The truly worldwide tour will be a celebration of her career to date with Keys performing hits spanning her two decades in music.

Soon, Keys will be returning to host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th, airing on CBS. She will then release her book

More Myself on March 31, via Flatiron Publishing.



ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:



Friday, 5 June 2020 Ireland Dublin 3Arena

Sunday, 7 June 2020 UK Manchester Manchester

Arena

Monday, 8 June 2020 UK Birmingham Birmingham Arena

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 UK London The O2

Friday, 12 June 2020 Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis

Sunday, 14 June 2020 Germany Hamburg Barclaycard Arena

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 Norway Oslo Spektrum

Friday, 19 June 2020 Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz

Arena

Saturday, 20 June 2020 Germany Munich Olympiahalle

Thursday, 25 June 2020 Czech Republic Prague O2 Arena

Wednesday, 1 July 2020 France Paris Accorhotels Arena

Saturday, 4 July 2020 Spain Madrid WiZink Center

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 Spain Barcelona Palau Sant

Jordi

Thursday, 9 July 2020 France

Bordeaux Arkéa

Arena

Saturday, 11 July 2020 Luxembourg Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Germany Cologne Lanxess Arena

Friday, 17 July 2020 Germany

Mannheim SAP Arena

Saturday, 18 July 2020 Switzerland Zurich

Hallenstadion

Monday, 20 July 2020 Poland Krakow Tauron Arena



ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Nashville, TN

Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

Friday, August 7, 2020

Washington, DC

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Boston, MA

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Friday, August 14, 2020

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Detroit, MI



Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 21, 2020

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Denver, CO

Bellco Theatre

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater

Monday, August 31, 2020

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Portland, OR

Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Friday, September 4, 2020

San Francisco, CA

The Masonic

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Friday, September 11, 2020

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Tampa, FL

Hard Rock Event Center

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Miami, FL

Hard Rock Live Arena