Alicia Keys Alicia Album Cover
Alicia Keys Announces “ALICIA” Album + Upcoming Tour

Iconic R&B singer Alicia Keys has been building towards the release of her upcoming album over the past few months. She now officially makes the announcement that her long anticipated seventh studio album “ALICIA” is set to release on March 20th, 2020.

Included on the album will be the recently released single “Underdog”. The single quickly became the most added song at radio following its release.

Additionally on “ALICIA” is previous hit single “Show Me Love” with Miguel which earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

The singer has also made the exciting announcement that she will be heading out on a global tour to support the new album. The truly worldwide tour will be a celebration of her career to date with Keys performing hits spanning her two decades in music.

Soon, Keys will be returning to host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th, airing on CBS.  She will then release her book
More Myself on March 31, via Flatiron Publishing.
 
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:

 
Friday, 5 June 2020                 Ireland                         Dublin                          3Arena
Sunday, 7 June 2020               UK                               Manchester                  Manchester
Arena
Monday, 8 June 2020              UK                               Birmingham                  Birmingham Arena
Wednesday, 10 June 2020      UK                               London                                    The O2
Friday, 12 June 2020               Belgium                        Antwerp                       Sportpaleis
Sunday, 14 June 2020             Germany                      Hamburg                      Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday, 16 June 2020           Sweden                       Stockholm                    Ericsson Globe
Wednesday, 17 June 2020      Norway                        Oslo                             Spektrum
Friday, 19 June 2020               Germany                      Berlin                           Mercedes-Benz
Arena
Saturday, 20 June 2020           Germany                      Munich                         Olympiahalle
Thursday, 25 June 2020          Czech Republic           Prague                         O2 Arena
Wednesday, 1 July 2020         France                         Paris                            Accorhotels Arena
Saturday, 4 July 2020              Spain                           Madrid                         WiZink Center
Tuesday, 7 July 2020              Spain                           Barcelona                     Palau Sant
Jordi
Thursday, 9 July 2020             France                        
Bordeaux                     Arkéa
Arena
Saturday, 11 July 2020                        Luxembourg                Esch-sur-Alzette          Rockhal
Tuesday, 14 July 2020            Germany                      Cologne                       Lanxess Arena
Friday, 17 July 2020                Germany                     
Mannheim                    SAP Arena
Saturday, 18 July 2020                        Switzerland                  Zurich                         
Hallenstadion
Monday, 20 July 2020             Poland                         Krakow                         Tauron Arena
 
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Nashville, TN

Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

Friday, August 7, 2020

Washington, DC

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Boston, MA

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Friday, August 14, 2020

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Detroit, MI

 
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 21, 2020

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Denver, CO

Bellco Theatre

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater

Monday, August 31, 2020

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Portland, OR

Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Friday, September 4, 2020

San Francisco, CA

The Masonic

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Friday, September 11, 2020

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Tampa, FL

Hard Rock Event Center

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Miami, FL

Hard Rock Live Arena

Alicia Keys Alicia Tour Flyer

Alicia Keys

