Alicia Keys Releases New Single “Underdog” Along With Video

R&B superstar Alicia Keys returns with the brand new single “Underdog”. Keys wrote the song along with Ed Sheeran, and she also produced it along with Johnny McDaid. A visual for the song also released today which was produced by Wendy Morgan.

She adds about the song:

“Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations. I love this song so much because it’s about real life and real people and our experiences. We’ve all been in a place in our lives where we’ve had to defy the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, ‘They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.’ I don’t think there’s a person on the planet that hasn’t felt that way.”

This is the latest single from Keys’ upcoming seventh studio album. It also will include the previously released songs “Time Machine” along with current single “Show me Love” with Miguel.



“Show Me Love” earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. The new album ALICIA is set to release this Spring.