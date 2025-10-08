Alicia Keys Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Unplugged Album With Special Performances

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys’s *Unplugged* album, MTV will be airing the concert across its US and international channels. The broadcast will run through October 12 in the U.S. on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Classic, with an international air date of October 7.

The original *Unplugged* concert was recorded live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on July 4, 2005. The album was the first by a female artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 and was the highest debut for an MTV Unplugged performance since Nirvana’s session in 1994. The album also received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album.

In celebration of the anniversary, AK Worldwide and Legacy Recordings have released a deluxe 2-LP black vinyl edition titled *Unplugged 20th Anniversary*. Keys also gave a special Encore Series performance at Broadway’s Shubert Theater, where she performed hits from the album, including “Unbreakable”. Additionally, Keys reimagined three fan favorites from the album—”Karma,” “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” and “Butterflyz”—in intimate “Unplugged20 Sessions” performances, which are available to view on YouTube, and below.