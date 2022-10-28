Alicia Keys Releases New Holiday Single “December Back 2 June”

Alicia Keys has just released the new single called “December Back 2 June” from her recently announced upcoming holiday album.

The upcoming project is called “Santa Baby” and will be the first release from Keys’ new label Alicia Keys Records.

The album will arrive on November 4th and feature eleven songs of Keys’ soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs.

Alicia Keys “Santa Baby” Album Tracklist:

SANTA BABY TRACKLISTING:

01 Santa Baby

02 Christmas Time Is Here

03 Favorite Things

04 December Back 2 June

05 Please Come Home For Christmas

06 Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

07 You Don’t Have To Be Alone

08 The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)

09 Old Memories On Xmas

10 Not Even The King

11 Ave Maria