Alicia Keys Releases New Holiday Single “December Back 2 June”

Alicia Keys has just released the new single called “December Back 2 June” from her recently announced upcoming holiday album.
The upcoming project is called “Santa Baby” and will be the first release from Keys’ new label Alicia Keys Records.
The album will arrive on November 4th and feature eleven songs of Keys’ soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs.
Alicia Keys “Santa Baby” Album Tracklist:
01 Santa Baby
02 Christmas Time Is Here
03 Favorite Things
04 December Back 2 June
05 Please Come Home For Christmas
06 Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
07 You Don’t Have To Be Alone
08 The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)
09 Old Memories On Xmas
10 Not Even The King
11 Ave Maria