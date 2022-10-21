Alicia Keys Announces New Holiday Album “Santa Baby”

Iconic R&B legend Alicia Keys has just announced her first ever holiday album “Santa Baby”.

The project will release on November 4th, 2022 exclusively on Apple Music in spatial audio. This will also be the first release on Alicia Keys Records.

“Santa Baby” will contain 11 songs including Keys’ rendition of seven holiday classics as well as four original songs she wrote herself.

The album’s first single “December Back 2 June” will release next week. Kes adds:

“I love this music! It feels so good! I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

Earlier this year, Alicia released the deluxe edition of her latest album “KEYS” which originally came out in late 2021.