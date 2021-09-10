Alicia Keys Releases New Single “LALA” Featuring Swae Lee

Alicia Keys has linked up with Swae Lee for the groovy new single “LALA” which is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. The song samples Tyrone Davis’ classic record “In The Mood”.

This is the first new release from her since her latest album “ALICIA” which came out last year.

Along with that, Alicia Keys recently released a couple of unreleased records to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Songs In A Minor”. The project includes two previously unreleased bonus tracks, “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon)”. Both songs were originally recorded during the sessions for the project.