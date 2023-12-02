Alicia Keys Releases New Single “Lifeline”

Check out the new single from Alicia Keys called “Lifeline”.

The song is her inclusion on the soundtrack for the upcoming film “The Color Purple”. The song was written and co-produced by Keys along with Tricky Stewart, Marshmello and TMS. “Lifeline” is Alicia’s heartfelt ode to the unequivocal comfort emanating from friends, family and community that holds us up as we face life’s challenging moments.

Also included on the soundtrack is new material stirred by the story’s rich emotional journey from artists like Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Coco Jones, Ciara, Mary Mary; collaborations include a breathtaking duet by Usher x H.E.R. and a special remix by Missy Elliott.

Also in recent Alicia Keys news, she’s currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album “The Diary of Alicia Keys”. To commemorate the occasion, she’s released a special edition of the album along with the previously unreleased song “Golden Child”.