Alicia Keys Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Golden Child” To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of “The Diary Of Alicia Keys”

Musical icon Alicia Keys is preparing to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of her sophomore album “The Diary of Alicia Keys” with the announcement that she will release a special edition of the project on December 1st.

This will include the previously unreleased song “Golden Child” which she’s given us a listen to in advance.

“The Diary of Alicia Keys 20” will feature the entire original album along with nine bonus tracks including “Golden Child,” a previously unreleased rarity from Alicia’s personal vault.

Four newly uprezzed music videos from The Diary of Alicia Keys–“Karma,” “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and the live version of “Diary” (featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! and Jermaine Paul)–go live on Alicia’s YouTube channel on Friday, November 3rd.

Keys also recently previewed her musical Hell’s Kitchen at The Public Theater in New York.

First released on December 2, 2003 on J Records, The Diary of Alicia Keys, the artist’s much-anticipated second album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the best first week’s sales for a female artist that year. The album became her second successive #1 album, generating three Top 10 singles–“You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Diary”.

The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 – track list

1. Harlem’s Nocturne

2. Karma

3. Heartburn

4. If I Was Your Woman/Walk On By

5. You Don’t Know My Name

6. If I Ain’t Got You

7. Diary (featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! & Jermaine Paul)

8. Dragon Days

9. Wake Up

10. So Simple (featuring Lellow)

11. When You Really Love Someone

12. Feeling U, Feeling Me (Interlude)

13. Slow Down

14. Samsonite Man

15. Nobody Not Really

16. If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral Version) (featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra) (from Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte”)

17. Golden Child

18. You Don’t Know My Name/Will You Ever Know It (Reggae Mix)

19. Diary (featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! & Jermaine Paul) (Hani Mixshow)

20. If I Ain’t Got You (Spanish Version) (featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra (from Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte”)

21. Streets of New York (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

22. If I Ain’t Got You (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

23. Diary (featuring Jermaine Paul) (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

24. You Don’t Know My Name (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)