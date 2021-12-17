Alicia Keys Shares “Keys: A Short Film”

Iconic singer Alicia Keys continues the celebration of her latest album with the release of “Keys: A Short Film”.

The cinematic film begins with narration by Keys, before going through different scenes depicting stages of her life, and backed by music from the new album.

The visuals were directed by Sylvia M. Zakhary & Sing J Lee. Keys shares the statement: “You have to go through so many versions of yourself, to finally feel that you are enough. Accept the original of you, to become unlocked.”

In case you missed it, Alicia recently released the double album “KEYS” earlier this month.