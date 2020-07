Roc Nation R&B singer Angelica Vila has released her debut album “Deception SZN 1”. You may be familiar with the young sister as she’s co-signed by her mentor Fat Joe. Early on she dropped the records “More In The Morning” as well as “All I Do Is 4 U” which climbed up the Urban charts.

Most recently, Angelica linked up with Jacquees for the 90’s inspired record “Why”.

Check out Angelica Vila’s new album now.