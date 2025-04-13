Ann Nesby Returns With New New Album “ANNiversary”

R&B icon and GRAMMY-winning singer Ann Nesby is back with her first studio album in more than a decade. She’s just released the new project “ANNiversary” via her label It’s Time Child Records, distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC in association with ADA Worldwide.

Known for her powerful voice, emotional depth, and legacy with Sounds of Blackness, Nesby delivers a mature, deeply soulful project that speaks directly to fans of timeless R&B. She co-wrote much of the album with RL Huggar (of NEXT) and producer Brian “B-Flat” Cook, including the lead single “My Man,” which just debuted at #30 on the Mediabase R&B chart with 182 spins and growing Urban AC support.

Also featured is a duet with Calvin Richardson, marking their first collaboration since their GRAMMY-nominated 2009 version of “Love Has Finally Come at Last.” ANNiversary is about love, self-respect, resilience, and soul.