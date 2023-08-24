Anthony David & Algebra Blessett Share Rendition of Lady Antebellum Hit “Need You Now”

Atlanta based vocalists Anthony David and Algebra Blessett have come together once again for another impactful collaboration.

They present us with their own rendition of “Need You Now”, the massive global hit originally recorded by Lady Antebellum. Production of this version of the song was done by Anthony’s long time collaborator Eddie ‘Gypsy’ Stokes.

The pair have already been enjoying a lot of success this year with the release of their acoustic version of the BeBe and CeCe Winans song “Heaven”.

Their first success as a duo came back in 2011 when “4Evermore” brought them a Top 20 Billboard R&B hit. Anthony adds about the collaboration: