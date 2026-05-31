Anthony Hamilton Joins Shaggy On His New Song “I’m Good”

In a powerhouse pairing of two distinct musical legends, global reggae-dancehall icon Shaggy has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning soul veteran Anthony Hamilton for the release of their brand-new collaborative single, “I’m Good.” The track, which serves as a standout inclusion on Shaggy’s latest studio album “Lottery”, is officially available today across all major digital streaming platforms.

The new single delivers exactly what its title promises: a smooth, uplifting anthem rooted in gratitude, resilience, and positive vibrations. Sonically, “I’m Good” bridges the gap between two deeply established genres. The production seamlessly blends Shaggy’s signature rhythmic, island-infused bounce with the rich, gritty Southern soul that has defined Hamilton’s career for the past two decades.

Rather than competing for space on the track, the two vocalists create a dynamic contrast. Shaggy anchors the record with his charismatic, upbeat delivery, while Hamilton elevates the chorus with his unparalleled, raspy vocal depth.

The track serves as a perfectly timed, feel-good addition to the seasonal landscape, providing an infectious groove designed for both mainstream radio and dedicated R&B/soul playlists.

“I’m Good” and Shaggy’s latest album are currently available for streaming and download on all digital service providers.