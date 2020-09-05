Anthony Hamilton Releases Quiet Storm Mix of Current Single “Back Together”

Singer Anthony Hamilton gives fans a special treat with a new Quiet Storm Mix of his current hit single “Back Together”.

The new version of the song has a more stripped down and contemporary sound compared to the uptempo original.

“Back Together” features the late legend Rick James and has reached the Top 15 on the Adult R&B Radio Charts. Hamilton is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album which will be the first he puts out via his own label My Music Box.

You can hear more details about the upcoming album in a recent interview we did with Anthony Hamilton via Instagram Live.