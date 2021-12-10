Anthony Hamilton Talks Latest Album, 2021 Achievements, His Saddest Songs (Exclusive Interview)

It’s been really enjoyable to follow the career of Anthony Hamilton over the past two decades. He originally made a name for himself with sad songs like “Charlene” and “Can’t Let Go”, but easily broke out of that stigma and has evolved into one of the legends of his generation.

He hasn’t missed a beat since breaking away from the major label system, starting his own label, and releasing his latest album “Love is the New Black” independently. In fact, 2021 might have just been one of the most successful he’s had in his career with seemingly non stop achievements.

We recently had a chance to catch up with the singer once again for an interview. During our conversation, we touched on everything he’s achieved in 2021, the success of his album “Love Is The New Black”, his upcoming EP with Jermaine Dupri, the top 5 saddest songs he’s released so far, and much more.