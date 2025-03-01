Antonique Smith Releases Reimagined Version of “Love Song To The Earth”

Antonique Smith returns to kick off her 2025 with the release of a reimagined version of her powerful anthem, “Love Song to the Earth.”

The song was originally featured in 2015 and featured vocals from global superstars like Sir Paul McCartney, Sean Paul, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, and Natasha Bedingfield.

This heartfelt track remains a testament to Antonique’s deep commitment to climate change activism, and her stirring vocal performance strengthens the song’s original message: raising awareness about the urgent global challenges facing our planet.

The re-release of Love Song to the Earth also aligns with Antonique’s nonprofit, Climate Revival, which mobilizes communities of faith and people of color through the power of storytelling, art, and culture to fight climate change and promote environmental solutions.

“Love Song To The Earth” was produced by Toby Gad and written by songwriters Natasha Bedingfield and John Shanks.