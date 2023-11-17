Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Get Close”

R&B star Ari Lennox returns with the release of her new single “Get Close”. The song marks her highly anticipated return to new music, and finds her reflecting on the warm embrace she feels from her lover with whom she can’t get enough of.

Accompanying the song is a visual directed by Wes. The video allows the viewer into the home of the First Lady of Dreamville while she as dances, cooks a meal, argues, and so much more with her lover.

The single itself is Lennox’s first single since unleashing age/sex/location which was released in September 2022.

The multihyphenate has also been keeping busy for much of 2023 by hitting the road for her age/sex/location Tour, various live appearances such as Dreamville Festival, Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival, Charm City Live, and currently direct support for Rod Wave on his ‘Nostalgia’ Tour.

With the recent of the success of her very first Paris Fashion Week, fashion will be a bigger part of her musical journey in 2024.