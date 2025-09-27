Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Vacancy” (Produced by Jermaine Dupri & Bryan-Michael Cox)

R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox has released her new single, “Vacancy,” on Friday, September 26, 2025. The track is an R&B-infused song filled with double entendres about a love interest.

“Vacancy,” is a smooth, mid-tempo R&B track that leans into a classic, ’70s-inspired sound. The production, handled by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and BoogzDaBeast, is lush and intimate, featuring a silky instrumental and subtle horn arrangements that create a sensual atmosphere.

Lyrically, the song is a confident and direct invitation to a lover. The central theme revolves around a “vacancy” that Lennox wants to be filled, using clever double entendres and metaphors to convey her desire for intimacy and connection. She sings, “I want you to fill this vacancy / Come through, ooh baby,” and “I got some walls that need paintin’, rearrangin’ / See them legs on the table, kind of shaky / Got some pipes that be leakin’, do you see it?” The lyrics are both playful and explicit, a signature style for Lennox, and they perfectly complement the song’s slow-burning, seductive groove.

The single follows Lennox’s previous release, “Soft Girl Era,” and is described by critics as a smooth, confident addition to her discography. “Vacancy” is her first significant release in months and is expected to appear on her upcoming project.

The new song also comes amid reports that Lennox has parted ways with her longtime label, Dreamville, and is now operating under Interscope Records.