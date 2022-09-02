Ari Lennox Teams Up With Summer Walker For New Single “Queen Space” + Drops New EP “Away Message”

Ari Lennox knows how long her fans have been anxiously waiting for her to drop her much anticipated upcoming album “Age/Sex/Location”.

She at least drops off something for her fans to hold them over in the form of the surprise EP “Away Message”.

Included on that project is the brand new collaborative single “Queen Space” with Summer Walker.

“Age/Sex/Location” is currently scheduled to release on September 9th. The sophomore album from Ari Lennox is also expected to include the smash single “Pressure” which came out last year.