Ashanti, Nelly & Juicy J Team Up For New Jermaine Dupri Produced Single “This Lil’ Game We Play”

Legendary hitmaker Jermaine Dupri has just unleashed the new single “This Lil’ Game We Play” featuring Nelly, Ashanti and Juicy J via his So So Def Recordings Label in partnership with Mass Appeal.

The song includes a recognizable sample of Subway & 702’s classic song of the same title. This version of the song was produced by Jermaine Dupri.

“This Lil’ Game We Play” arrives as the first release under So So Def’s newly minted partnership with Create Music Group.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements. Jermaine Dupri and So So Def Recordings are coming soon.