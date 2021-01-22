Ashanti Returns With New Single “235 (2:35 I Want You)”

Ashanti just wrapped up her epic Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole and now she’s officially released her new single “235”. The atmospheric J-Roc produced record is a departure from Ashanti’s signature Hip Hop influenced R&B sound, but she still shows off her pen game.

It has been almost seven years since the release of Ashanti’s last album “Braveheart” which she released through eOne. It looks like she will be continuing to move as an independent artist through her imprint Written Entertainment.

No word on when Ashanti will be releasing a new project, but a few months ago we put together a list of our favorite 10 Ashanti songs.

Prior to the pandemic, Ashanti was on the road with Omarion and Bow Wow as part of the Millennium tour which is scheduled to resume in March as it was delayed due to the pandemic.