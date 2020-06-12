Avant Releases New Single “Edible” from Upcoming Album “Can We Fall in Love”

Avant is gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album “Can We Fall in Love” and he’s just given us another taste with the new single “Edible”.

The album will release on July 10th, 2020 via SRG/ILS Group through a partnership with UMG Label Services. The project will represent an open letter with raw honesty and intensity, and features production from Travis Sayles alongside Avant’s signature songwriting.

Avant adds about the album:

“”It’s a different time in the world today and I’m trying to get people back to what real R&B is about. Not just making love but being in love, what happened to that? I think it’s important that we delve back into those kinds of things. I can’t change who I am, so I have to give you exactly who Avant is all the time. That’s my main goal when I sit down to record an album. I want to give you that interpretation of what this life is about,” he adds. “This album is about the work the work that it takes to make a relationship work. There are good things and there are bad things, but if there is love, then that is the beginning of fixing the issues”.

Also included on the album will be the previously released single “Not Gone Lose”.

The album comes during a year when Avant is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “My Thoughts”. We recently spoke to the album’s executive producer Steve “Stone” Huff about how it was created in an interview.