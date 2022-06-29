Babyface Announces New Label Deal & Upcoming Album “Girls’ Night Out”

Legendary singer/songwriter Babyface has just announced that he’s signed a new label deal with Capitol Records. Babyface has also revealed that he is working on his upcoming album “Girls’ Night Out”. The project is scheduled to release on October 29th, 2022.

The album is said to be a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between. It will feature some of today’s biggest female R&B stars, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii and many others.

We got a taste of the album on the first single “Keeps On Fallin” featuring Ella Mai that was released earlier this month.

Babyface adds:

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

