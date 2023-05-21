Bee-B Releases Video For Latest Single “That Girl”

Just last week we featured the latest single from Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Bee-B called “That Girl”. She now releases a visual to accompany the song.

The video manages to capture the importance of loving yourself, even when the world is judging you – encapsulating the meaning behind “That Girl.” It was directed by Christopher Felix and is set to appear on her upcoming EP “Hood Hippie”.

In the video, Bee-B hustles by day and dances by night. Letting go of her inhibitions, she transitions from concerned to confident, showing the power behind living up to your own beauty standard. And in return, the Compton crooner is fully immersed in a renewed sense of self-assurance.

“That Girl” arrives as the follow up to Bee-B’s acclaimed debut album “Ghetto Feng Shui” which came out in late 2022.