The moment that music lovers have been anticipating all year has finally arrived with the return of Beyonce and her new album “Renaissance”.

Included on the album are 16 all new songs, with no collaborative features, and the previously released single “Break My Soul”.

This is the seventh solo studio album overall from Beyonce. She has also already hinted that “Renaissance” may be a three part trilogy album series. We will just have to stay tuned for that.