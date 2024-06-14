Bilal Releases New Album “Live At Glasshaus” (Stream)

R&B/Soul veteran Bilal has just released his new live album “Live At Glasshaus”.

The music on the project is lifted from a live performance that Bilal performed at Glasshaus in Brooklyn on December 2, 2023 for a studio audience of 100 fans.

During that evening, Bilal teamed up with a supergroup of Common, Questlove, Robert Glasper and Burniss Travis to perform re-worked standouts from his catalog including the albums 1st Born Second, Love For Sale, Airtight’s Revenge, Common’s seminal Like Water for Chocolate, as well as the premiere of Bilal’s newest song, “Humility”.

He had previously given us a taste of the project through the first single “Something To Hold”.