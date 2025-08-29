Bilal Releases New Single “Live On”

Bilal adds his contributions to the Soul In the Horn Compilation with the brand new single “Live On”.

Soul in the Horn Vol. 1 is the first official album release from the legendary NYC-based party and global music platform founded by DJ Natasha Diggs and DProsper. Curated with love and intention, this all-original collection spans horn-infused soul, house, jazz, hip-hop, and dance music of the diaspora.

This deluxe 3xLP vinyl release brings together a handpicked group of innovators and musical voices moving the culture forward.