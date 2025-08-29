Bilal Releases New Single “Live On”

Bilal Live On

Bilal adds his contributions to the Soul In the Horn Compilation with the brand new single “Live On”.

Soul in the Horn Vol. 1 is the first official album release from the legendary NYC-based party and global music platform founded by DJ Natasha Diggs and DProsper. Curated with love and intention, this all-original collection spans horn-infused soul, house, jazz, hip-hop, and dance music of the diaspora.

This deluxe 3xLP vinyl release brings together a handpicked group of innovators and musical voices moving the culture forward.

