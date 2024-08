Veteran soul crooner Bilal has just released his new single called “Sunshine”. Also out today is a video to accompany the song.

Both also come with the announcement that Bilal will release his new album “Adjust Brightness” on September 27th. This will be the sixth studio album overall from Bilal.

It comes on the heels of his recently released live album Glasshaus Presents: Bilal! featuring Common, Questlove, Robert Glasper, Burniss Travis, which came out earlier this year.