BJ the Chicago Kid & Producer Yeti Beats Release Deluxe Edition Of Joint Album “Gravy” (Stream)

BJ the Chicago Kid adds another layer to his collaborative album “Gravy” with producer Yeti Beats by releasing a deluxe edition of the project.

Newly included on the updated version of the album are the project’s focus track, “Never Change” with the legendary Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire and now also with the Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi.

On the new version, BJ shared:

“‘Never Change” was already special to me. So to have the one and only Ledisi join to further the feeling and the timelessness makes me even more happy. She’s one of my faves. It has made it all 10 times more special.”

Yeti added:

“Adding the legendary voice of Ledisi on the remix of “Never Change” put sugar on top of one of my favorite songs from Gravy. The combination of BJ, Phillip Bailey, and Ledisi on one track is spectacular. 3 iconic voices of soul/R&B on 1 classic song.”

The original album was recorded with a live band at Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, the hallowed home of soul legend Al Green. The ’70s mellow grooves of Al Green served as a profound inspiration for the album’s overarching sonic identity.

The deluxe edition of the album also features live renditions from the legendary Sun Rose in LA, of “Forgot Your Name” and “Crazy Love,” featuring special guest, the Grammy-award winning R&B songstress, Andra Day.

In addition to the deluxe, BJ released a short documentary, The Making Of Gravy, which highlights the chemistry captured at Royal Studios. It includes interviews with renowned producer and album engineer Boo Mitchell, Indiana soul music champions, The Indications and Grammy nominated artist and producer, Charlie Bereal.