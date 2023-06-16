BJ The Chicago Kid Taps Freddie Gibbs For New Single “Liquor Store In The Sky”

BJ the Chicago Kid returns with the brand new single “Liquor Store In The Sky’ featuring rapper Freddie Gibbs.

“Liquor Store In The Sky” was born at Memphis’ legendary Royal Studios, the very same creative sanctuary once graced by the iconic Al Green. During these studio sessions with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats, the gifted composer/instrumentalist and fellow GRAMMY-nominee Charlie Bereal strummed the chords of William Bell’s timeless classic “Forgot To Be Your Lover,” serving as the captivating replayed sample that anchors the song. BJ adds about the song:

“My songwriting often draws from personal experiences, honoring the memory of Al Howard, a childhood best friend lost tragically in a car accident. This song resonates with anyone who has lost someone special, particularly with those who yearn for a cherished drink with their favorite person, hoping that one day they might reunite at the ‘Liquor Store In The Sky.’

The slow-tempo ballad concludes with a touching dedication to BJ’s late father and other friends and family members who have recently passed.

“Liquor Store In The Sky” is the second single from BJ the Chicago Kid’s upcoming collaboration album slated for release this summer with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats. The track follows the light-hearted upbeat single “Forgot Your Name”.