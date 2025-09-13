Bobby V. Releases New Tim Kelley Produced Single “Kiss & Tell”

The song was released on September 3, 2025, and is a standalone single that adds to a string of new music he’s put out this year. The track was produced by the legendary R&B production duo Tim & Bob, known for their work with artists like Bobby V himself, as well as Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, and other R&B greats.

“Kiss & Tell” features a smooth, classic R&B sound, with lyrics that seem to be about a secretive relationship. The collaboration with Tim & Bob signals a return to the polished R&B production style that helped define his early career.