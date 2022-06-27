Brandy Announces Label Deal With Motown, New Album Coming Very Soon

Legendary singer Brandy has just announced that she’s signed a brand new label deal with Motown Records.

In addition to that, she’s also currently putting the finishing touches on her upcoming album.

About the partnership, Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam stated:

“Brandy is one of the most prolific voices in the history of music. Her contribution to R&B continues to influence newcomers and contemporaries around the world. We are ecstatic to welcome Brandy to the Motown family and eager to join her in making musical history.”

When the new album does arrive, it will be Brandy’s 8th studio album overall and first since “B7” came out in 2020.

Photo Credit: Munachi Osegbu