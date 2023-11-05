Brandy Releases New Holiday Original Song “Christmas Party For Two”

R&B legend Brandy continues the rollout towards her upcoming holiday album with the release of the new original song “Christmas Party For Two”.

The song releases via Motown Records and is a soulful and sultry yet romantic yuletide anthem to provide an extra spark for the festive season.

The song is the lead single from Brandy’s highly anticipated holiday album “Christmas with Brandy” which is set to release on November 10th.

Brandy is also set to perform at the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23 to help ring in the season. Prior to this, she will be starring in the upcoming Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, which arrives November 16.