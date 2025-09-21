Brandy Reveals Memoir Title, PHASES, + Cover Art & Release Date

Grammy-winning artist Brandy Norwood will release her memoir, PHASES, on March 31, 2026, through Hanover Square Press. The book promises an intimate look at her life, charting her journey from a church singer in Mississippi to a celebrated R&B and pop icon.

The memoir will detail Brandy’s meteoric rise to fame, which began with her first record deal at 14 and the success of her sitcom, *Moesha*. It will also cover her groundbreaking role as the first Black actress to play Cinderella in a Disney production.

According to the publisher, Brandy will for the first time reveal the unfiltered truth behind her life in the public eye, including her struggles with bullying, body dysmorphia, mental health, and the pressure to maintain a perfect image. The memoir is described as a story of resilience and self-discovery.

“I am so excited to finally share my full story in book form,” Brandy said. “This memoir is the result of countless hours of reflection, work and healing. I hope readers will find comfort and inspiration in these pages.”

Known to fans as “the Vocal Bible,” Brandy’s career spans decades, with hit albums like *Never Say Never* and the Grammy-winning single “The Boy Is Mine.” Her latest projects include the holiday album *Christmas with Brandy* and a role in the film *Descendants: The Rise of Red*.