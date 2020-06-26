Brian McKnight Releases Final Album “Exodus”

Brian McKnight has just released his final album “Exodus”. The legendary R&B singer has been putting out albums since 1992 and this new one will be Brian’s 20th project.

The project contains the previously released single “Nobody” which is currently moving up the Urban A/C charts. The video for that song included footage from the singer’s recent wedding.

Overall, “Exodus” contains 13 songs including the previously heard “Gone” and “Neva Get Enuf of U”. The remaining songs include throw back funk, signature love songs, a poignant tribute, and a surprise cover song performed only as Brian McKnight could.

Brian did mention to us that this is his final album, but he won’t be retiring from music. We’ll have to see what else he has in store for us!