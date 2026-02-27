Bruno Mars Releases New Album “The Romantic” (Stream)

Bruno Mars released his fourth solo studio album, The Romantic, today via Atlantic Records, marking his first solo project in a decade.

The album, now available across all streaming platforms, is anchored by the single “I Just Might,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The release is also supported by the track “Risk It All,” for which an official music video—co-directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos—was released simultaneously. To mark the launch, Mars held an iHeartRadio premiere and a companion livestream event on TikTok.

Global promotional activations accompanied the release, including mobile flower trucks and “love lock” installations in various cities, alongside a pop-up location, “The Romantic Flower Shop,” in Los Angeles.

The Romantic follows a period of significant commercial success for Mars. His 2024 collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile,” set a Spotify record as the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams and maintained a position at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart for 18 weeks. His 2024 collaboration with ROSÉ, “APT.,” also saw extensive chart performance, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. “APT.” was recognized by the IFPI as the biggest-selling global single of 2025 and earned a “Song of the Year” win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is currently nominated for three categories at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Mars’s career milestones continue to accumulate as of 2026. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to exceed 150 million monthly listeners. His catalog includes seven RIAA-certified Diamond singles, with “Just the Way You Are” holding the record for the highest-certified song in RIAA history at 21x Platinum. Additionally, his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, holds the record for the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, having remained on the chart for over 345 weeks. To date, Mars has secured ten No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.