Bryan-Michael Cox and Johntá Austin Launch Sessions Podcast

Grammy Award-winning music producers and songwriters Bryan-Michael Cox and Johntá Austin have expanded their creative partnership to the digital broadcasting space with the launch of a new YouTube podcast, Sessions.

Available now, the platform is designed to offer audiences direct access to the stories and voices behind modern R&B and contemporary music culture.

Billed as a gathering place for the architects of modern music, Sessions will transition into a steady, twice-weekly release schedule following its recent debut episode:

Tuesdays: Dedicated to guest interviews featuring prominent producers, songwriters, and industry executives. Slated guests include influential figures such as Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri, and Troy Taylor.

Thursdays: Focused on host-led dialogues. Cox and Austin will unpack behind-the-scenes stories and share their firsthand perspectives on the craft, business, and evolution of the music industry.

Both Cox and Austin emphasized that the show is deeply personal, rooted in their extensive collaborative history rather than standard broadcasting.

“For us, this goes beyond just getting behind a mic. It is about capturing the journey, the stories and the impact of the music and culture that shaped us,” Cox stated. “What Johntá and I share is rooted in real history, real collaboration and real respect… Sessions is simply an extension of that, giving people a seat at the table to experience it with us.”

Austin echoed the sentiment, describing the venture as an extension of a 25-year friendship.

“Sessions is an investment and love letter to a genre and culture that has literally changed our lives, so there’s no one I’d rather be sitting across from talking R&B with other than my brother, Bryan Michael-Cox,” Austin said.

The duo brings decades of top-tier industry experience to the microphone, bridging production and songwriting at the highest levels: