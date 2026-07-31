Bryan-Michael Cox Signs Day26 To His Creative Content Company “Illustrate New Ideas”

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and music executive Bryan-Michael Cox has officially announced the signing of acclaimed R&B group Day26 to his creative content company, Illustrate New Ideas. The strategic partnership reunites Cox with the vocal group nearly two decades after he helped architect the sound of their chart-topping early projects.

Cox played an integral role in Day26’s early musical development, heavily contributing to both their 2008 self-titled debut and their 2009 sophomore album, Forever in a Day. The newly announced partnership aims to build upon that established foundation while pushing the group’s sound into a modern era.

“Day26 and I have a history that goes back to the beginning of their career, so this partnership is a full circle moment,” Cox shared in a statement. “I have always believed in their talent, their chemistry and what they represent for R&B groups. We now have an opportunity to build on the foundation we created together while introducing a new chapter that reflects who they are today.”

The members of Day26 echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the creative shorthand they share with the legendary producer:

“Bryan has been part of the Day26 story since our first album, and the music we created together remains an important part of our legacy. There is a level of trust, respect and creative understanding that already exists between us. We are excited to reunite with him, join Illustrate New Ideas and create a body of work that honors our sound while showing the growth we have experienced as artists and as men.”

During their initial run, Cox wrote and produced several standout tracks for the group, including:

“Since You’ve Been Gone”

“Are We in This Together”

“Don’t Fight the Feeling”

“Exclusive (No Excuses)”

“So Good”

“Stadium Music”

“Babymaker”

“Need That” (feat. Jermaine Dupri)

As part of the new deal, Day26’s highly anticipated forthcoming studio album will be released through Jive Records. Additional details surrounding the album’s official title, its lead single, and the group’s upcoming release schedule are expected to be announced shortly.

Day26 joins a growing roster of talent at Illustrate New Ideas. The label currently houses Houston-based R&B singer and songwriter Jack Freeman, who partnered with Cox on his third studio album, NINA. The album’s third single, “MVP,” recently debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, and Freeman is actively preparing to release the first single from his next musical chapter.

The signing announcement arrives during a remarkably busy season for Cox. He recently extended his longstanding, 27-year partnership with SESAC. Throughout his tenure with the performing rights organization, Cox has been named SESAC Songwriter of the Year six times and was honored with the SESAC Icon Award in 2022 for his sustained creative excellence.

Continuing his run as one of the industry’s most in-demand producers, Cox is currently in the recording studio crafting new music with a heavyweight roster of artists, including Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Benny The Butcher, Jagged Edge, Keyshia Cole, and Day26.