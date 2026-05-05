Calvin Richardson Returns With New Single “Radio Radio”

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Calvin Richardson has officially debuted his latest single, “Radio Rodeo,” marking a bold return for the “Soul Prince.” The track serves as the first taste of Richardson’s upcoming studio project.

“Radio Rodeo” seamlessly blends Richardson’s signature Southern soul grit with modern R&B rhythms. The track explores themes of persistence and professional navigation within the music industry, utilizing the “rodeo” metaphor to describe the unpredictable nature of fame and the airwaves.

With a career spanning over two decades and multiple Grammy nominations, Richardson has long been regarded as a primary architect of the contemporary soul sound. “Radio Rodeo” highlights his vocal versatility—shifting effortlessly from a commanding baritone to a soulful falsetto—while maintaining the live-instrumentation feel that has defined his discography.

The single’s production is characterized by a driving bassline and crisp, percussive elements that signal a more upbeat direction for the artist following his successful 2019 album, Gold Dust.

While a release date for his full-length album has not yet been finalized, representatives for the artist indicate that more music and a comprehensive North American tour schedule are forthcoming.

“Radio Rodeo” is now available for streaming and download on all major digital service providers.