Carol Riddick Returns With New Single “Gas Hard”

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Carol Riddick returns with the release of her latest single “Gas Hard”.

This soul-stirring anthem of self-empowerment and resilience delivers an infectious R&B melody, encouraging listeners to embrace their inner strength, shed insecurities, and break free from external validation.

“Gas Hard” was written and produced by a powerhouse team—including Carol Riddick, SaBriya Joynes, Justin McCord, Dennard Watson, Leonard Mobley, and Simon Martinez.

“Gas Hard” stands as a testament to personal growth and determination. The song’s uplifting lyrics and captivating rhythm create a universal resonance, making it a must-hear for those on a journey of self-discovery and independence. Riddick adds about the song: